Shivan is a 3-month-old medium-sized mixed breed puppy. She's very sweet, with kind eyes and a very loveable personality. Shivan likes to play with other dogs and she's ready to learn new things. She is currently 15 pounds and spayed.

Addison is a 2-year-old domestic shorthair/mix. She’s been in a foster home for a few weeks, and she did really well there. She’s friendly, easy-going, loves attention and is an outgoing and happy cat. She is spayed.

For more information, visit cchswi.org or call 608-742-3666.