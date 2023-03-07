Shivan is a 3-month-old, mixed breed puppy with kind eyes and a very loveable personality. Shivan likes to play with other dogs and she's ready to learn new things. She is currently 15 pounds and will grow to around 44 pounds. She is spayed.

Hecate is a 1- ½-year-old domestic shorthair/mix. She was a momma to a litter of kittens at the shelter, so her fee is waived. Hecate is a very affectionate cat, loves to give head butts and she loves attention. She is a smaller, petite cat. Her green eyes stand out and you can't help but love her. She is spayed.