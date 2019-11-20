Skittles is a 5-month-old energetic, domestic short haired kitten. She came to the shelter from another county. She loves exploring and will make your home her playground. She will entertain you for hours with her adorable antics. She spent her first few weeks at SCHS in a foster home. She is spayed and fully vaccinated.
Dexter is a large 2-year-old mixed breed dog. He was surrendered to the shelter when his family was moving and could not take him with. He is a big, loyal, shy guy, who could use someone with a little patience in his life. Once comfortable he is fun and active, and loves to sniff trails on his walks. He is housebroken and should do well in a home with kids ages five and older. He is neutered and fully vaccinated.
For more information, visit saukhumane.org or call the Sauk County Humane Society at 608-356-2520.
