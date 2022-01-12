 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
PETS OF WEEK: Snoopy and Baby
PETS OF THE WEEK | SNOOPY AND BABY

PETS OF WEEK: Snoopy and Baby

Snoopy is a large, mixed breed dog. He is just over 4-years-old. He was surrendered because his owner could not give him the time he needed. He is a calm, sweet boy that would love a home to call his own and a family with kids he can run around the yard with. Snoopy is housebroken and knows some basic commands. Snoopy should be okay with cats and some other dogs. He is current on vaccinations and is neutered.

Baby is a 9-month-old domestic shorthair/mix. She was surrendered because her owner came into some tough times. Baby is a wonderful cat. Very playful and loving. She just loves to bounce around and have fun. Between playing sessions, she can't get enough of your love and affection. She has gorgeous eyes and a beautiful coat. She is current on vaccinations and is spayed.

For more information, visit saukhumane.org or call 608-356-2520.

