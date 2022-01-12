PETS OF WEEK: Snoopy and Baby

Snoopy is a large, mixed breed dog. He is just over 4-years-old. He was surrendered because his owner could not give him the time he needed. He is a calm, sweet boy that would love a home to call his own and a family with kids he can run around the yard with. Snoopy is housebroken and knows some basic commands. Snoopy should be okay with cats and some other dogs. He is current on vaccinations and is neutered.