PETS OF WEEK: Snoopy and Dutch

Snoopy has been featured before and we can’t figure out why he hasn’t found his forever home. This 4.5-year-old mixed breed is the sweetest boy. He knows several commands, is eager to learn more and does well on the leash. He is housebroken. Snoopy is calm and would make a wonderful addition to the family. He does well with cats and with some dogs. He is neutered and current on all vaccinations.

Dutch is 2-year-old orange tabby that came to us as a stray. He is very shy but he is so affectionate once you’ve earned his trust. He loves to lay in your lap and when you stop petting him he looks up at you with that perfect orange tabby face and meows for more. Dutch needs to find a family to love and to love him in return. He is current on vaccinations and will be neutered prior to adoption.