PETS OF WEEK: Sparky and Azule

Sparky is an Australian cattle dog/mix, 2 years, 8-months-old, surrendered when his owner passed away. He is very timid at first, but once trust is earned, he’s a buddy for life and very loving. He does pretty well walking on a leash with minimum pulling and would prefer a home without cats and would be okay with a small dog companion. He is housebroken, neutered and current on vaccinations.
Azule is a domestic shorthair mix about 2 years, 9-months-old. She is very sweet, happy to see you, very affectionate and playful. Azule would likely do well with other cats and a cat-friendly dog. She is spayed and current on vaccinations.
For more information, visit saukhumane.org or call 608-356-2520.