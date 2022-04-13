PETS OF WEEK: Sparky and Milo

Sparky is a 3-year-old Australian cattle dog/mix surrendered about 7 months ago due to his owner’s passing. Sparky is very timid at first, it might take a few visits to see his true self. He is very loving once he gets to know them. Sparky does pretty well on a leash with minimum pulling. He would prefer a home without cats and be ok with a small dog. He is housebroken, neutered and current on vaccinations.
Milo is a domestic shorthair mix about 6-years-old. He has a soft and beautiful coat. Milo was surrendered when his owners moved into a nursing home. He is very sweet, an affectionate cat with lots of youth left in him. He is neutered current on vaccinations.
For more information and to view all of the adoptable animals, visit saukhumane.org or call 608-356-2520. Cat and dog adoptions include the spay or neuter surgery, microchip and vaccinations.