PETS OF WEEK: Sparky and Milo

Sparky is a 3-year-old Australian cattle dog/mix surrendered about 7 months ago due to his owner’s passing. Sparky is very timid at first, it might take a few visits to see his true self. He is very loving once he gets to know them. Sparky does pretty well on a leash with minimum pulling. He would prefer a home without cats and be ok with a small dog. He is housebroken, neutered and current on vaccinations.