Spice Girls: Posh, Ginger, Sporty and Scary Spice are 3-month-old rough collie/bluetick coonhound mixes. These sisters are all very social, sweet and eager to please. They have the very sweet collie personality. They are spayed.

Charlie is a 1.5-year-old domestic shorthair/mix. Charlie would love a home where she reigns as queen. She doesn't understand why there are other cats in the world when she's the only one you need. Charlie is a very sweet cat. She craves attention and just wants to be hanging out in a home. She is spayed.