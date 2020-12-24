PETS OF WEEK: Spike and Allegra

Spike is a 3-year-old Labrador retriever that loves the outdoors. He is very energetic and gets along great with most other dogs but not smaller animals. Spike would love to find an active home that will continue working on training and take him swimming often. In return Spike will most likely be the best outfielder ever. He is fully vaccinated and will be neutered prior to adoption.
Allegra is a frisky 6-month-old, short haired, tuxedo cat that is eager to get home and play. He’s outgoing, with the ability to quickly change anything into a cat toy. Allegra understands the importance of stretching before pouncing and is so much fun he’s sure to keep your family on your toes during playtime and smiles on your faces all day long. Allegra is neutered and current on all initial vaccinations.
For more information, visit saukhumane.org or call 608-356-2520.