PETS OF WEEK: Spike and Simba

Spike is a 3-year-old Labrador retriever mix. He is very energetic, loves swimming and the outdoors. Spike needs an owner committed to spending lots of outside activity with him every day. He needs hep with manners but is intelligent and eager to please. Spike gets along great with most other dogs but not smaller animals. He is current on vaccinations and neutered.

Simba is a 1 ½-year-old domestic short hair surrendered from another county. Simba previously lived in a home with other cats and dogs. He’s got an adorable little meow that is as tiny as he is big. Simba is a relaxed cat that prefers a small bit of time to get to know new people and his surroundings. He appreciates ample lap time and relaxed playtime. Simba is current on vaccinations and will be neutered prior to adoption.

For more information, visit saukhumane.org or call 608-356-2520.