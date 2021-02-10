PETS OF WEEK: Star and Chub Chub

Star is a 3-year-old chow mix that hasn’t been able to find the right home. Despite a gruff bark and bristly exterior, he's a honey. Star came in with a horrific cherry eye that after four surgeries was finally removed. She is healthy, spayed, and current on vaccines. Star needs a patient owner willing to gently teach her better manners. She would do well in a home with just about anyone as long as they don’t have cats.
Chub Chub is a 1-year-old Californian/Flemish giant mix surrendered to the shelter along with 11 other rabbits. “Chubs” is a gentle bunny that is super friendly and playful. Chub Chub gets along well with other bunnies as well as older children and loves being pet. He needs lots of time outside of his cage exercising and exploring. He will be neutered prior to adoption.
For more information, visit saukhumane.org or call 608-356-2520.