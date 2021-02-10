PETS OF WEEK: Star and Chub Chub

Star is a 3-year-old chow mix that hasn’t been able to find the right home. Despite a gruff bark and bristly exterior, he's a honey. Star came in with a horrific cherry eye that after four surgeries was finally removed. She is healthy, spayed, and current on vaccines. Star needs a patient owner willing to gently teach her better manners. She would do well in a home with just about anyone as long as they don’t have cats.