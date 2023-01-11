PETS OF WEEK: Stella and Orange

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
PETS OF THE WEEK | STELLA AND ORANGE

Stella is a 5-year-old lab mix who came in because her owner moved and was not able to take her. Stella is a chunk and could benefit from an active family that will help her reach her fitness goals. She’s a sweet girl, always friendly and happy to see you. Stella does okay on a leash and knows a few basic commands. She would be ok with some dogs and wouldn’t mind sharing a home with a feline friend. She has lived with children in the past. She is spayed and current on vaccinations.

Orange, as his name suggests, is an orange tabby domestic shorthair. He came in as a young stray and is about 5-month- old. Orange is your typical playful kitten. He loves to play with catnip toys, laser lights, wand toys and the kitty tunnels. He is a fun boy that deserves to be playing in his new forever home where he can grow up with a loving family. He is current on vaccinations and will be neutered prior to adoption.

For more information and to view all of the adoptable animals, visit saukhumane.org or call 608-356-2520. Cat and dog adoptions include the spay or neuter surgery, microchip and vaccinations.

