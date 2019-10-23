Swiss Roll is a 2-year-old domestic short hair cat who loves her toys and will bring them to you when she believes it is time to play. This Russian Blue look alike has a gaze that will melt your heart and make you go cross-eyed in love with her sweet personality. Swiss Roll is spayed and current on vaccines.
Smooches is a blood parrot cichlid looking for a new school. Not to be mistaken for a goldfish or saltwater parrotfish, this round ray of sunshine is sure to brighten up any freshwater tank. Blood Parrot Cichlids can grow to a length of eight-inches and reach an age of 10-15 years. Smooches is a voracious eater and enjoys snacking on blood worms. Smooches can be found swimming playfully through bubbles or enjoying a fish nap behind one of the many favorite hiding places in the tank.
You have free articles remaining.
For more information, visit saukhumane.org or call 608-356-2520.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)