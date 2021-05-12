PETS OF WEEK: Tahiti and Indigo

Tahiti is a unique looking wire-haired terrier of sorts, about a year old that will stay medium in size. She was a stray, is very friendly, outgoing, and loves to play with other dogs. She would prefer a home with no small animals. She knows basic commands and has been most likely housetrained. She would enjoy an active family. She will be spayed prior to adoption and is current on vaccinations.
Indigo is a 6-month-old domestic shorthair surrendered after her owner moved. She’s well socialized and ready for most any type of home. She’s very curious, loves exploring, or romping and playing around the house, or curled up taking a nap. She would enjoy a home with another young cat or kitten as a playmate or a dog that’s good with active cats. She’s spayed and current on vaccinations.
For more information, visit saukhumane.org or call 608-356-2520.