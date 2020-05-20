PETS OF WEEK: Tango and Frederick

Tango is a 2-year-old Domestic short-haired former tomcat. He showed up on someone’s porch a rough and tough looking stray, ears caked full of ear mites, and body weary from outdoor life. He is a sweet and gentle big guy who shows his appreciation with head-butts and low purrs. He is fully vaccinated and will be neutered prior to adoption.

Frederick is a 2-year-old Guinea Pig that was rescued from being fed to a large snake and safely brought to SCHS from over 1 ½ hours away after also being turned away from other shelters. This little cavy is as friendly as they come and loves to snuggle. He is an inquisitive fellow that seeks out attention and never runs from a good back scratching. He is ready to meet a long-lasting playmate.