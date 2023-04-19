Tank is a 6-year-old Labrador/retriever mix. He’s 104 pounds of sweetness. He doesn’t really like exercise – he likes being a good buddy who hangs out with his humans – but he does need exercise. He’s overweight and would benefit from a family that will take him for walks and provide him a healthy diet. Tank is good with other dogs, but can be vocal when playing so that can be confusing so people and other dogs. Tank knows a few commands and would love to learn more. He is neutered.
Moses is a 4-year-old domestic shorthair/mix weighing more than 15 pounds. She loves attention and is very sweet. She has an easy-going personality that’s easy to fall in love with. She does have cloudy eyes and our vet thought it was caused when she was a kitten. Other than that, she’s perfect.
For more information, visit cchswi.org or call 608-742-3666.