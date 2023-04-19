Tank is a 6-year-old Labrador/retriever mix. He’s 104 pounds of sweetness. He doesn’t really like exercise – he likes being a good buddy who hangs out with his humans – but he does need exercise. He’s overweight and would benefit from a family that will take him for walks and provide him a healthy diet. Tank is good with other dogs, but can be vocal when playing so that can be confusing so people and other dogs. Tank knows a few commands and would love to learn more. He is neutered.