PETS OF WEEK: Taylor and Mary Ann

PETS OF THE WEEK | TAYLOR AND MARY ANN

Taylor is about 1-½-years-old, medium-sized mixed breed dog that came in as a stray. He has a very calm and gentle personality, very sweet and approaches in a friendly manner. He does well on a leash and also knows a few commands. Taylor would be ok with cats but would prefer a home with no other dogs. Taylor is current on vaccinations and will be neutered prior to adoption.

Mary Ann is a 7-month-old domestic longhair mix. This sweet calico came in as a stray. She is a very sweet cat, and usually pretty quiet. She's always so happy to see you and loves snuggles and lap time. She's a gorgeous cat that would make a sweet companion. She is spayed and current on vaccinations.

For more information and to view all of the adoptable animals, visit saukhumane.org or call 608-356-2520. Cat and dog adoptions include the spay or neuter surgery, microchip and vaccinations.

