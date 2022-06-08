 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
PETS OF THE WEEK | THEO AND ROBERT

PETS OF WEEK: Theo and Robert

  • 0

Theo is a 4-month-old shepherd mix whose owner abandoned him. He is still a young pup, in need of house training and training on basic commands. Theo is a very kind and playful pup. He is also quite adorable and is eager to find his new family. He is current on vaccinations and will be neutered prior to adoption.

Robert is an 11-month-old domestic shorthair with a beautiful orange tabby coat. He was surrendered because his owner was no longer able to keep him. Robert is a lover and a cuddler, always excited to see you. He's a huge fan of all the cat toys and the big cat scratcher. He is current on vaccinations and will be neutered prior to adoption.

For more information and to view all of the adoptable animals, visit saukhumane.org or call 608-356-2520. Cat and dog adoptions include the spay or neuter surgery, microchip and vaccinations.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Fair Food Festival is today

Fair Food Festival is today

The Dodge County Fairgrounds will host its Fair Food Festival from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. today with food trucks, vendors, live music and popular k…

$3K scholarships awarded

$3K scholarships awarded

The W.R. & Floy A. Sauey Family Foundation has awarded one-year $3,000 collegiate scholarships, renewable for up to four years, to three c…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News