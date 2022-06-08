PETS OF WEEK: Theo and Robert

Theo is a 4-month-old shepherd mix whose owner abandoned him. He is still a young pup, in need of house training and training on basic commands. Theo is a very kind and playful pup. He is also quite adorable and is eager to find his new family. He is current on vaccinations and will be neutered prior to adoption.

Robert is an 11-month-old domestic shorthair with a beautiful orange tabby coat. He was surrendered because his owner was no longer able to keep him. Robert is a lover and a cuddler, always excited to see you. He's a huge fan of all the cat toys and the big cat scratcher. He is current on vaccinations and will be neutered prior to adoption.

For more information and to view all of the adoptable animals, visit saukhumane.org or call 608-356-2520. Cat and dog adoptions include the spay or neuter surgery, microchip and vaccinations.