PETS OF WEEK: Thor and Foster

Thor is a 5 ½-year-old dog. He is very sweet, fun loving and loves to go for walks. Thor is good with other dogs, is housetrained and neutered. He bonds quickly with his caretakers and is a loyal dog. He loves exercise and playtime outside but adores hanging out and being lazy inside. He weighs around 65 pounds. He is current on rabies, distemper and kennel cough vaccinations. Has been de-wormed and microchipped and received a certificate of veterinary inspection
Foster is a 2 ½-year-old cat. Foster came to us from an overcrowded shelter in Oklahoma in the hopes of finding his forever home. He is very affectionate, sweet and easy-going. Foster loves to take toys and squeak them just a like a dog.
For more information, visit cchswi.org or call 608-742-3666.