PETS OF WEEK: Thor and Foster

Thor is a 5 ½-year-old dog. He is very sweet, fun loving and loves to go for walks. Thor is good with other dogs, is housetrained and neutered. He bonds quickly with his caretakers and is a loyal dog. He loves exercise and playtime outside but adores hanging out and being lazy inside. He weighs around 65 pounds. He is current on rabies, distemper and kennel cough vaccinations. Has been de-wormed and microchipped and received a certificate of veterinary inspection