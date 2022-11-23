PETS OF WEEK: Thora and Gittel

Thora is a 4-month-old large mixed breed. She did really well during her pictures. She’s very eager to learn and catches on quickly. Thora is an adorable puppy with an eager to please temperament.

Gittel turns 1-year-old on Nov. 27. She is a sweet cat, a little timid but that’s understandable coming to the shelter. It’s a busy place. Gittel would love a home where she can blossom. Her looks alone should get her adopted quickly but she’s also very sweet and she likes other cats.