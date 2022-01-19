 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
PETS OF WEEK: Tigger and Ole
PETS OF THE WEEK | TIGGER AND OLE

PETS OF WEEK: Tigger and Ole

Tigger is a 2-year-old dog Tigger is a sweet dog, about 65 pounds. He’s smart and can’t wait to learn new things and likes to cuddle. He’s good with other dogs. He is neutered and current on rabies, distemper and kennel cough vaccinations. He’s been de-wormed and microchipped and tested for heartworm.

Ole is a 3-year-old cat. Ole was surrendered when his family moved and could not take him along. He’s mellow, sensible and very affectionate and loving with people. He is very sociable and good with children

For more information, visit cchswi.org or call 608-742-3666.

