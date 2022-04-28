 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
PETS OF THE WEEK | TILLY AND ANNALISE

PETS OF WEEK: Tilly and Annalise

Tilly is a 2-year-old terrier, American pit bull/ smooth-haired vizsla. You never know what her ears will do and it’s part of what makes Tilly unique. She is fun, enthusiastic about life and learning new things. Tilly loves going for walks, playing fetch and going on the agility equipment. She is crate trained, about 55 pounds.

Annalise is a 1-year-old domestic shorthair/mix that needs a home. She is a bit shy and needs time to adjust, is affectionate with the staff and will be a friend for life. If you have time to work with her, you won’t regret the effort. She would probably be happiest in a quiet home, without too much noise and activity. Recommend keeping her in a small area at first, like a bathroom or a large dog crate to make bonding easier as she will hide at first. She is spayed.

For more information, visit cchswi.org or call 608-742-3666.

