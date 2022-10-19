PETS OF WEEK: Tiny and Perry

Tiny, who actually isn’t tiny at all, is an 8-year-old blue heeler mix surrendered when the other pets in the home did not get along with him. He is a big, lovable, laid-back guy that can be a bit shy at first, but then he is a total lover. He is gentle on a leash and knows a few basic commands. He is ok with other dogs but would prefer a home without cats. He is neutered and current on vaccinations.
Perry is a 5.5-month-old domestic shorthair surrendered with an unwanted litter that included Preston, the pet from last week. Perry is an active kitten who loves to play. He will meet you with a welcoming meow telling you he is ready for playtime. He loves catnip toys, laser lights, wand toys and running through the tunnels. He is a sweet little kitten. He is current on vaccinations and will be spayed prior to adoption.
For more information and to view all of the adoptable animals, visit saukhumane.org or call 608-356-2520. Cat and dog adoptions include the spay or neuter surgery, microchip and vaccinations.