PETS OF WEEK: Tiny and Perry

Tiny, who actually isn’t tiny at all, is an 8-year-old blue heeler mix surrendered when the other pets in the home did not get along with him. He is a big, lovable, laid-back guy that can be a bit shy at first, but then he is a total lover. He is gentle on a leash and knows a few basic commands. He is ok with other dogs but would prefer a home without cats. He is neutered and current on vaccinations.