PETS OF WEEK: Todd and Raspberry

Todd is a 1-year-old large mixed breed that came in with another dog, Copper as strays. Todd is energetic and looking for a patient family to work with him and his manners. He’s eager to please and loves running around in the yard. He wouldn’t mind a home with a quiet cat or another dog, as long as it’s the right match. He’s current on vaccinations and will be neutered prior to adoption.

Raspberry is a 6-month-old domestic shorthair found at a resort in Wisconsin Dells with his sisters who have already found homes. He was only 6-weeks-old when found but has received lots of attention from the staff and volunteers. He’s looking for a quiet home and would do well with other cats and a quiet dog. He is current on vaccinations and will be neutered prior to adoption.

For more information, visit saukhumane.org or call 608-356-2520.