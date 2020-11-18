 Skip to main content
PETS OF WEEK: Toes and Blaire
PETS OF WEEK: Toes and Blaire

Toes is a sweet girl, just under a year old. She is patiently waiting for the right family to call her own. She has lots of energy and loves to play, but would do better in a quiet household while she continues to work on her social skills. She would love a family with other pets and children around 5 years and older. Toes is fully vaccinated and spayed.

Blaire is a very affectionate girl, ready to find a lap to snuggle in for the winter. She is 1 ½- years-old and was found wandering the streets. She’s a quiet one that loves to just hang out with you on your lap, but can also be found curiously looking about. She would do fine with other animals with the proper introduction and would do ok with children. She is fully vaccinated and will be spayed prior to adoption.

For more information, visit saukhumane.org or call 608-356-2520.

