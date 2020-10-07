PETS OF WEEK: Toes and Shadow

Toes is an 8-month-old smaller Lab mix hoping for a quiet home to help her build confidence. Toes is still discovering who she is as a dog but so far she knows she likes to be active and play in the yard and she loves to cuddle. Toes needs a home with kids older than 5 years and someone patient to help her come out of her shell. She should do well in a home with other pets as long as there’s plenty of room on the couch. Toes is spayed and current on vaccines.
Shadow is a rambunctious 6-month-old kitten ready to leap into your heart and follow you around to the next adventure. Shadow is an outgoing cat that seeks out attention and loves to play. Shadow is neutered and current on vaccines just waiting to join a new family.
For more information, visit saukhumane.org or call 608-356-2520.
