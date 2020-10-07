PETS OF WEEK: Toes and Shadow

Toes is an 8-month-old smaller Lab mix hoping for a quiet home to help her build confidence. Toes is still discovering who she is as a dog but so far she knows she likes to be active and play in the yard and she loves to cuddle. Toes needs a home with kids older than 5 years and someone patient to help her come out of her shell. She should do well in a home with other pets as long as there’s plenty of room on the couch. Toes is spayed and current on vaccines.