PETS OF WEEK: Trixie and Malcom

Trixie is a 1-year-old St. Bernard mix. She was surrendered to the shelter along with another dog because her owner couldn't handle her and didn't have time to train her. She is a sweet girl but can be fearful in new situations and will need someone with a kind heart and patience to train her. She can't go to a home with cats or other small critters but should do well with a family or other medium to large dogs. She is spayed and fully vaccinated.
Malcom is a big, active three year old domestic short haired cat. This handsome kitty is the “James Bond of cats.” He is charming, active, playful, and dressed to the nines in his tuxedo. He loves exploring and snuggling and he makes playing with a variety of toys a top priority. He is neutered and fully vaccinated.
For more information, visit saukhumane.org or call 608-356-2520.