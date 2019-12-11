PETS OF WEEK: Trixie and Tracy
PETS OF WEEK: Trixie and Tracy

Trixie is a 1-year-old St. Bernard mix. She was surrendered to the shelter along with another dog because her owner couldn't handle her and didn't have time to train her. She is a sweet girl but can be fearful in new situations and will need someone with a kind heart and patience to train her. She can't go to a home with cats or other small critters but should do well with a family or other medium to large dogs. She is spayed and fully vaccinated.

Tracy is a beautiful 3-year-old domestic long haired mix cat who came to the shelter as a stray from another county. She is a wonderful cuddler and would like nothing more than to curl up next to someone and purr quietly. She is fully vaccinated and will be spayed.

For more information, visit saukhumane.org or call the Sauk County Humane Society at 608-356-2520.

