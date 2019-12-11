PETS OF WEEK: Trixie and Tracy

Trixie is a 1-year-old St. Bernard mix. She was surrendered to the shelter along with another dog because her owner couldn't handle her and didn't have time to train her. She is a sweet girl but can be fearful in new situations and will need someone with a kind heart and patience to train her. She can't go to a home with cats or other small critters but should do well with a family or other medium to large dogs. She is spayed and fully vaccinated.