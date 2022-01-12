 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
PETS OF WEEK: Trouble and Aster
0 Comments
PETS OF THE WEEK | TROUBLE AND ASTER

PETS OF WEEK: Trouble and Aster

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Trouble is a very happy-go-lucky dog. He is a little overweight at 81 pounds but with some exercise and a weight reduction diet, he will be slimmed up in no time. Trouble is a good boy in his kennel too. He holds his potty breaks until he goes for walks. He also has some manners and likes to go on adventures. Trouble is also good with other dogs. If you’re looking for a new best friend but want to skip all the puppy shenanigans, Trouble is a good one to meet.

Aster is a beautiful 1-year-old cat looking for a home. She is so sweet. Aster would like a quiet home, one without very small children and without lots of activity and noise. She would do best with a person who has had cats before, a patient person willing to give her time to get used to her new surroundings.

For more information, visit cchswi.org or call 608-742-3666.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Community

Christmas tree collection

City of Beaver Dam residents that receive contracted solid waste collection services from the city, may place Christmas trees and boughs to th…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News