PETS OF WEEK: Trouble and Aster

Trouble is a very happy-go-lucky dog. He is a little overweight at 81 pounds but with some exercise and a weight reduction diet, he will be slimmed up in no time. Trouble is a good boy in his kennel too. He holds his potty breaks until he goes for walks. He also has some manners and likes to go on adventures. Trouble is also good with other dogs. If you’re looking for a new best friend but want to skip all the puppy shenanigans, Trouble is a good one to meet.