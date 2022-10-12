PETS OF WEEK: Troy and Preston

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
PETS OF THE WEEK | TROY AND PRESTON

Troy is a 2-year-old small mixed breed that was brought to the shelter as a stray. Troy is a kind-hearted boy. He adores being near people and sweetly asks for attention, he’ll look up at you with those sweet puppy-dog eyes and gently lift his paw to you. Troy walks well on a leash and knows quite a few basic commands. He is okay with other dogs but would prefer a home without cats. He is neutered and current on vaccinations.

Preston is a 5-month-old domestic shorthair surrendered to the shelter with a few of her brothers and sisters as an unwanted litter. She and a few of her siblings have been here for a couple months and are ready to find a home and a family. She is very playful and your typical kitten. She loves the wand toys and the catnip. She is current on vaccinations and will be spayed prior to adoption.

For more information and to view all of the adoptable animals, visit saukhumane.org or call 608-356-2520. Cat and dog adoptions include the spay or neuter surgery, microchip and vaccinations.

