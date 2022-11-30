PETS OF WEEK: Tulip and Addison

Tulip is a 9.5-month-old Great Pyrenees mix. The females can be anywhere from 80-100 pounds full grown. She was surrendered because her owner no longer wanted her. She’s a very friendly girl with lots of energy. Tulip is super affectionate and loves giving kisses and leaning on you for attention. She knows a couple basic commands but will need some training on the leash. Tulip would prefer a home with no kids and no cats. She is current on vaccinations and will be spayed prior to adoption.

Addison is a 3-year-old domestic shorthair mix who was surrendered when her owner passed away. She is a really great cat and loves to play quietly on her own with the cat tunnel and the spring toys. Sometimes she likes to have some extra fun and dabble in a bit of catnip. When Addison isn’t playing, she loves cuddling and giving head bumps. She’s such a sweetie and is always happy to see you. She is current on vaccinations and will be spayed prior to adoption.

For more information and to view all of the adoptable animals, visit saukhumane.org or call 608-356-2520. Cat and dog adoptions include the spay or neuter surgery, microchip and vaccinations.