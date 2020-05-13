PETS OF WEEK: Tyrone and April

Tyrone is an 8-month-old domestic short-haired cat that is energetic, is a people pleaser and ready to be a partner. He’s looking for a person to lay claim to, so he needs to be the only cat in the house. He will greet you at the door with ridiculous rollovers and powerful head-butts. He’s very vocal, fully vaccinated and will be neutered.

April is a 2-year-old ferret that really misses having a family. She is extremely well socialized and gentle, giving kisses to everyone she meets. She is litterbox trained and is used to spending much of her time roaming the house and snuggling with family. She enjoys going on car rides and even walks on a leash. April is spayed and vaccinated. She is a goofy little girl that’ll occasionally steal your pepperoni but only after she steals your heart.