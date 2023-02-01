PETS OF WEEK: Violet and Brantley

Violet is about 3-years-old, a terrier/pit bull mix that came in as a stray. She is energetic and needs some training. She is active and would do best with a family that can play with her and take her on walks to burn some energy. She does ok on a leash, and with training, could do better. Violet is a sweet and affectionate girl, and she loves treats. She just needs someone to love her and show her the ropes. Violet would prefer a home with no other pets. She is current on vaccinations and will be spayed prior to adoption.
Brantley is a 6-month-old domestic shorthair surrendered as his owner had too many pets. He is all kitten, loves to play with all of the toys and tunnels. He’s a chatty guy and talks to all his toys while he is tossing them around. When he isn’t playing, he is very comfortable in your arms and purrs like crazy. Brantley is a lot of fun and super outgoing. He would love to have another kitten playmate, is neutered and current on vaccinations.
For more information and to view all of the adoptable animals, visit saukhumane.org or call 608-356-2520. Cat and dog adoptions include the spay or neuter surgery, microchip and vaccinations.