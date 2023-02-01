PETS OF WEEK: Violet and Brantley

Violet is about 3-years-old, a terrier/pit bull mix that came in as a stray. She is energetic and needs some training. She is active and would do best with a family that can play with her and take her on walks to burn some energy. She does ok on a leash, and with training, could do better. Violet is a sweet and affectionate girl, and she loves treats. She just needs someone to love her and show her the ropes. Violet would prefer a home with no other pets. She is current on vaccinations and will be spayed prior to adoption.