Violet is a 5-year-old Beagle mix who loves people and would be a wonderful family dog. Violet also gets along well with most dogs but shows a little too much interest in cats and should live in a home without them. She walks well on a leash and can’t wait to curl up and snuggle with a new best friend who can give her a lifelong home. She is spayed and fully vaccinated.
Dewey is a 3-year-old domestic short haired cat who came to the shelter as a stray. It was obvious he wanted nothing to do with dangerous outdoor life and much rather preferred socializing with people. This handsome boy is a relaxed cat that purrs like a lion and insists his headbutts will make you smile from ear to ear. Dewey is neutered and fully vaccinated.
For more information, visit saukhumane.org or call the Sauk County Humane Society at 608-356-2520.
