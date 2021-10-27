PETS OF WEEK: Widget and Kiki

Widget is a beagle mix, just over 5-years-old, found abandoned as a stray. She is a sweet girl that loves to follow her nose, so would do best at a home with a fenced in yard. She would prefer a home with no other animals. We believe she is housebroken, and she knows some basic commands. She also does very well on a leash. When she isn’t exploring outside, she’ll be snuggled up in your lap. She is spayed and current on vaccinations.