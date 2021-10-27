PETS OF WEEK: Widget and Kiki

Widget is a beagle mix, just over 5-years-old, found abandoned as a stray. She is a sweet girl that loves to follow her nose, so would do best at a home with a fenced in yard. She would prefer a home with no other animals. We believe she is housebroken, and she knows some basic commands. She also does very well on a leash. When she isn’t exploring outside, she’ll be snuggled up in your lap. She is spayed and current on vaccinations.
Kiki is a domestic shorthair mix, just over 2-years-old, found as a stray. She was very timid but has come out of her shell since being socialized by our volunteers. Kiki is very chatty and would probably do well with another cat and possibly an older, quiet dog with the right introduction. Kiki will be spayed prior to adoption and is current on vaccinations.
For more information, visit saukhumane.org or call 608-356-2520.