PETS OF WEEK: Widget and Violet
Widget is a beagle mix about 5-years-old. She was left to fend for herself until found and brought to the shelter. She would do best with a fenced in yard. She enjoys most other dogs and wouldn’t mind a feline companion. She’s probably housebroken, knows some basic commands and walks well on a leash and likes to snuggle. She’s current on vaccinations and will be spayed prior to adoption.

Violet is a 3-month-old domestic shorthair brought in with her sister as an unwanted litter. She may be small, but she’s feisty and can hold her own. She would like an older feline companion and would do ok with a calm and gentle dog. She would love a family that can provide lots of playtime and attention. She’s current on vaccinations and will be spayed prior to adoption.

For more information, visit saukhumane.org or call 608-356-2520.

