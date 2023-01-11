PETS OF WEEK: Wren and Cimmaron

Wren (left) is a 7-year-old Labrador/retriever mix. She’s a bit shy but that can be expected because she’s a breeder release and all she’s done is raise puppies. She’s a sweet dog and is very good with other dogs. She will need housetraining but with a little time and patience, she should get it. She is good in a crate, and suggest starting with crate training and a schedule to help her adjust to housedog life. She does walk on leash.
Cimmaron is a 10-year-old domestic shorthair/mix. She’s a very nice girl who needs a home. Cimmaron is a lap cat and a lounger. She loves to just hang out and be around people. Cimmaron is affectionate, sweet and adorable. Any cat older than 6 years has a waived adoption fee, just submit an application, make an appointment and bring along a carrier.
For more information, visit cchswi.org or call 608-742-3666.