PETS OF THE WEEK | UPDATE NAMES

PETS OF WEEK: Zayda and Xerxes

Zayda is a 5-year-old English pointer, a sweet girl who enjoys attention. Zayda has a very loveable personality and the more time we spend with her, the more she loves to be with people. Zayda will blossom once she gets some one-on-one attention. She’s a smart girl and she is learning to enjoy going for walks and she’s going to love being in a home.

Xerxes came to us after his owner went to hospice. He is 8-years-old. He’s a quiet cat that loves to be petted. He seems a little overwhelmed and shy here but once you spend some time talking softly to him, he wants more attention. This handsome cat has lived with other cats of all ages and is such a nice boy. He has such gorgeous eyes and beautiful tiger markings.

For more information, visit cchswi.org or call 608-742-3666.

