PETS OF WEEK: Zena and Julietta

Zena is a 5-year-old English pointer. She is very social, happy, loves to go for walks and has a lot of pointing instincts. She also gets along with other dogs. Zena has been waiting for a home since May.

She was surrendered with two other English pointers due to a lack of interest in the dogs. Zena is the shy one and gets nervous easy so needs a more understanding home. She likes attention but things just make her nervous. Small children may be too active for her personality. We believe she will crate train quickly.

She is spayed, has been microchipped and received a certificate of veterinary inspection.

Julietta is a 2-year-old domestic shorthair/ mix, a gorgeous girl. She’s very affectionate and loves attention. Julietta is such a lovely cat. She is spayed and ready for a new home.

For more information, visit cchswi.org or call 608-742-3666.