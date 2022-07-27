PETS OF WEEK: Zena and Liam

Zena is a 5-year-old English pointer. She was surrendered with two other English pointers, due to a lack of interest in the dogs. Zena is the shy one of the three. She gets nervous easy and needs a more understanding home. Small children may be too active for her personality. She’s a sweet girl who loves going for walks. She’s smart and willing to learn. She is learning to heel on leash and enjoys spending quality time with volunteers. She has received a certificate of veterinary inspection and is microchipped.
Liam is a 2-year-old domestic shorthair mix. He is friendly, handsome and needs a family. You won’t be able to resist me once you meet me so just head to the website and apply. Did you see his whiskers? He is neutered.
For more information, visit cchswi.org or call 608-742-3666.