PETS OF WEEK: Zena and Liam

Zena is a 5-year-old English pointer. She was surrendered with two other English pointers, due to a lack of interest in the dogs. Zena is the shy one of the three. She gets nervous easy and needs a more understanding home. Small children may be too active for her personality. She’s a sweet girl who loves going for walks. She’s smart and willing to learn. She is learning to heel on leash and enjoys spending quality time with volunteers. She has received a certificate of veterinary inspection and is microchipped.