 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
PETS OF THE WEEK | ZEUS AND DAFFODIL

PETS OF WEEK: Zeus and Daffodil

  • 0

Zeus, bonded with Athena and featured next week, is a 2-year, 9-month-old German shepherd surrendered because his owner no longer had time for them. They’ve been at the shelter since April. Zeus is a very smart dog, knows several commands and is eager to learn more. They do ok with other dogs but would prefer a home without cats. Zeus is neutered and current on vaccinations.

Daffodil is a 19-month-old domestic shorthair who came in as a stray with her newly born kittens. She did well raising her kittens and in helping with other shelter kittens. Now she is ready for her forever home. Daffodil is very affectionate, loves to play, and snuggle. She is current on vaccinations and will be spayed.

For more information and to view all the animals, visit saukhumane.org or call 608-356-2520. Adoptions include spay or neuter surgery, microchip and vaccinations.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Chip sealcoating starts Tuesday

The Dodge County Highway Department will apply an oil and chip seal to the following highways in Dodge County starting Tuesday, weather permitting.

County holds clean sweep collection

JUNEAU — Dodge County will host its 2022 Clean Sweep Collection from 8 a.m. to noon Aug. 27 at the Dodge County Highway Department Shop, N8856…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News