PETS OF WEEK: Zeus and Daffodil

Zeus, bonded with Athena and featured next week, is a 2-year, 9-month-old German shepherd surrendered because his owner no longer had time for them. They’ve been at the shelter since April. Zeus is a very smart dog, knows several commands and is eager to learn more. They do ok with other dogs but would prefer a home without cats. Zeus is neutered and current on vaccinations.

Daffodil is a 19-month-old domestic shorthair who came in as a stray with her newly born kittens. She did well raising her kittens and in helping with other shelter kittens. Now she is ready for her forever home. Daffodil is very affectionate, loves to play, and snuggle. She is current on vaccinations and will be spayed.

For more information and to view all the animals, visit saukhumane.org or call 608-356-2520. Adoptions include spay or neuter surgery, microchip and vaccinations.