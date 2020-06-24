PETS OF WEEK: Ziggy and Hammy
0 comments
PETS OF THE WEEK | ZIGGY AND HAMMY

PETS OF WEEK: Ziggy and Hammy

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Ziggy is a 10-week-old Domestic short haired kitten that was born under the deck of a store. She was a terrified little waif that had never had human contact. She would puff herself up and hiss at every little thing. After weeks of kind foster care, she now mostly just plays the tough little ruffian. She enjoys stalking toys and worn out lap naps. She is fully vaccinated and will be spayed prior to adoption.

Hammy is a 2-year-old guinea pig still searching for a home since the day his original owner abandoned him. He’s a quirky little guy with a laissez-faire approach to how his habitat is setup.

For more information, visit saukhumane.org or call 608-356-2520.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Community

$3,900 donated to food pantry

Viking Village Foods, Viking Liquor, BP Viking Express Mart and customers raised $3,940.54 for the Reedsburg Area Food Pantry, according to a …

Community

Mael earns certification

Daniel Mael, LPL financial advisor/Certified Public Accountant with BWD Wealth Management at Bank of Wisconsin Dells, earned his Certified Fin…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News