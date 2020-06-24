PETS OF WEEK: Ziggy and Hammy

Ziggy is a 10-week-old Domestic short haired kitten that was born under the deck of a store. She was a terrified little waif that had never had human contact. She would puff herself up and hiss at every little thing. After weeks of kind foster care, she now mostly just plays the tough little ruffian. She enjoys stalking toys and worn out lap naps. She is fully vaccinated and will be spayed prior to adoption.
Hammy is a 2-year-old guinea pig still searching for a home since the day his original owner abandoned him. He’s a quirky little guy with a laissez-faire approach to how his habitat is setup.
For more information, visit saukhumane.org or call 608-356-2520.
