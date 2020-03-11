PETS OF WEEK: Zinyata and Athena

Zinyata is an affectionate 2-year-old pit bull terrier mix that is incredibly sweet. She is house-trained and sits on command very well. She can be a little shy at first but warms up fast and can’t wait to get out and play. She should get along well with most other dogs and older kids and has lived with both before. This precious pup is ready for a stable home and will be spayed and fully vaccinated prior to adoption.