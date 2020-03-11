PETS OF WEEK: Zinyata and Athena
PETS OF THE WEEK | ZINYATA AND ATHENA

PETS OF WEEK: Zinyata and Athena

Zinyata is an affectionate 2-year-old Pit Bull Terrier mix that is incredibly sweet. She is house trained and sits on command very well. She can be a little shy at first but warms up fast and can’t wait to get out and play. She should get along well with most other dogs and older kids and has lived with both before. This precious pup is ready for a stable home and will be spayed and fully vaccinated prior to adoption.

Athena is a 2-year-old domestic long-haired cat in need of a quiet, adult home. This gentle kitty found herself at a young age dumped outside and fending for herself through the long bitter Wisconsin winters. Friendly, but timid, she was finally safely brought to SCHS where her matted coat and severely frostbitten ears were cared for. She is spayed and fully vaccinated.

For more information, visit saukhumane.org or call 608-356-2520.

