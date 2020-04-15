PETS OF WEEK: Zinyata and Onyx

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-884-2126 to upgrade your subscription.

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Zinyata is an incredibly sweet 2-year-old Pit Bull Terrier mix that is house trained. She sits on command and enjoys learning new things and gives the best kisses. She can be a little shy at first but warms up fast. She is a snuggle bug at heart, loves tummy rubs, and has lived with other dogs and older kids. She is fully vaccinated and spayed.

Onyx is a 5-month-old Californian rabbit mix that was a product of an unwanted litter. Californians are large, luxurious rabbits and Onyx will soon grow to be 10-12 pounds. She is calm and friendly and loves stretching out on her side and lounging. She handles well and has spent time around older kids in her foster home. She will be spayed prior to going home.

For more information, visit saukhumane.org or call 608-356-2520.