 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
PETS OF THE WEEK | ZSU ZSU AND MICKY

PETS OF WEEK: Zsu Zsu and Micky

  • 0

Zsu Zsu is a 5-year-old English pointer brought in with two other English Pointers due to a lack of interest in the dogs in their previous home. Zsu Zsu is a sweet and happy girl. She loves playing outside in the play yards and enjoys walks. She’s looking for a new start, can you adopt her or one of the other pointers? She is spayed, veterinary inspected and microchipped.

Black and white kittens are so adorable and 2-month-old Micky is no exception. She's got the best coloring, the best whiskers and the best personality. If you meet Micky, you will fall in love. She is spayed and ready to go home with a new family.

For more information, visit cchswi.org or call 608-742-3666.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Schultz House on historic tour

Schultz House on historic tour

The 2022 Baraboo Tour of Historic Homes will be held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. July 23. The tour will feature five private historic homes.

Neuman earns promotion

Neuman earns promotion

Dr. Patricia Neuman has been appointed the vice president of medical services at Agrace, according to a July 12 press release.

PETS OF WEEK: Rocky and Cleo

PETS OF WEEK: Rocky and Cleo

Rocky is a 15-month-old miniature pinscher mix who came in as a stray. He’s a favorite with the dog walkers, is super friendly, outgoing, and …

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News