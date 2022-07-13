PETS OF WEEK: Zsu Zsu and Micky

Zsu Zsu is a 5-year-old English pointer brought in with two other English Pointers due to a lack of interest in the dogs in their previous home. Zsu Zsu is a sweet and happy girl. She loves playing outside in the play yards and enjoys walks. She’s looking for a new start, can you adopt her or one of the other pointers? She is spayed, veterinary inspected and microchipped.
Black and white kittens are so adorable and 2-month-old Micky is no exception. She's got the best coloring, the best whiskers and the best personality. If you meet Micky, you will fall in love. She is spayed and ready to go home with a new family.
For more information, visit cchswi.org or call 608-742-3666.