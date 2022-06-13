 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Pfau joins UW-Madison Extension as regional dairy educator

  • 0

The University of Wisconsin-Madison, Division of Extension welcomes Alison Pfau as the regional dairy educator for Dodge, Dane, Jefferson, Rock and Walworth counties.

Originally, from Bogota, Colombia, Pfau is passionate about dairy cattle and the dairy production industry. She earned her animal science degree from the National University of Colombia-Bogota in 2017. Pfau completed her master’s degree in animal science from the University of Tennessee, Knoxville, in 2022, with a focus on research in rumen nutrition and microbiology. She also worked as a manager, herdsman assistant, and certified breeder in northern Colorado, training dairy farm employees in health care, animal well-being, and on-farm accident prevention. Pfau also has experience with dairy animal transport, calf care, administration of medicine, artificial insemination of dairy cows and heifers, and overall dairy operation management.

“As a part of Extension’s Agricultural Institute’s Dairy & Livestock program, my goal is to maintain trust-based relationships, engage partners, and offer solutions towards strengthening dairy communities. I look forward to working with the dairy industry and farmers in the different counties in central southern Wisconsin and generate mechanisms to transfer the scientific and technical knowledge to the industry,” said Pfau.

People are also reading…

For more information, visit https://dodge.extension.wisc.edu or call 920-386-3790.

Alison Pfau

Pfau
0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

White joins Waupun bank branch

White joins Waupun bank branch

WAUPUN — Rick White has joined National Exchange Bank & Trust as an assistant vice president – mortgage loan officer in Waupun bringing mo…

Keil awarded 2022 Swan Scholarship

Keil awarded 2022 Swan Scholarship

Wayland Academy awarded Easton Keil, an eighth grade graduate from St. Stephen’s Lutheran School, the 2022 Mary Swan Scholarship, valued at ab…

10 exotic pets surrendered at event

10 exotic pets surrendered at event

WAUPUN — Ten animals were turned in at an exotic pet surrender event held June 4 at Marsh Haven Nature Center in Waupun, including a cast of c…

PETS OF WEEK: Theo and Robert

PETS OF WEEK: Theo and Robert

Theo is a 4-month-old shepherd mix whose owner abandoned him. He is still a young pup, in need of house training and training on basic command…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News