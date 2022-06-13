Pfau joins UW-Madison Extension as regional dairy educator

The University of Wisconsin-Madison, Division of Extension welcomes Alison Pfau as the regional dairy educator for Dodge, Dane, Jefferson, Rock and Walworth counties.
Originally, from Bogota, Colombia, Pfau is passionate about dairy cattle and the dairy production industry. She earned her animal science degree from the National University of Colombia-Bogota in 2017. Pfau completed her master’s degree in animal science from the University of Tennessee, Knoxville, in 2022, with a focus on research in rumen nutrition and microbiology. She also worked as a manager, herdsman assistant, and certified breeder in northern Colorado, training dairy farm employees in health care, animal well-being, and on-farm accident prevention. Pfau also has experience with dairy animal transport, calf care, administration of medicine, artificial insemination of dairy cows and heifers, and overall dairy operation management.
“As a part of Extension’s Agricultural Institute’s Dairy & Livestock program, my goal is to maintain trust-based relationships, engage partners, and offer solutions towards strengthening dairy communities. I look forward to working with the dairy industry and farmers in the different counties in central southern Wisconsin and generate mechanisms to transfer the scientific and technical knowledge to the industry,” said Pfau.
People are also reading…
For more information, visit https://dodge.extension.wisc.edu or call 920-386-3790.